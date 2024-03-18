Beijing unveils specialized clinic for rare disease patients

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A clinic tailored to rare disease patients was inaugurated in Beijing on Saturday. The clinic offers a range of services, from diagnosis and treatment to specialized dietary plans and rehabilitation.

The clinic, a first for Beijing, was established through collaboration with the China Alliance for Rare Diseases, leveraging the alliance's resources and expertise to enhance accessibility to services for individuals with rare conditions.

Presently, the clinic operates with a team of 16 medical experts from premier hospitals across China, including Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Beijing Children's Hospital, and China-Japan Friendship Hospital.

Rare diseases affecting a small portion of the population have received increasing attention. Currently, China's national medical insurance list includes over 80 rare disease drugs, benefiting over 20 million affected individuals across the country.

