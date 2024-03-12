Over 3.7 mln patients benefit from centralized procurement of heart stents in past 3 years

Xinhua) 15:50, March 12, 2024

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- From 2021 to 2023, more than 3.7 million heart disease patients received implants utilizing discounted stents purchased through China's bulk procurement program, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA).

During the same period, the country saw an increase in the use of the stents enlisted in the program, which registered an annual average growth rate of 17 percent, said the NHSA.

China in November 2020 initiated the centralized procurement of high-value medical consumables, with the first order being heart stents, slashing the price of the selected products to around 700 yuan (98.64 U.S. dollars) to 800 yuan.

Prior to the program, the average price of heart stents was 13,000 yuan, and the imported ones were even priced at nearly 20,000 yuan.

According to the NHSA, over 95 percent of the patients receiving heart stent implants now opt for the stents included in the program.

