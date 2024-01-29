Home sweet home for leprosy survivors

Xinhua) 14:09, January 29, 2024

A leprosy convalescent goes back to dormitory with food at the rehabilitation center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyi)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Nestled deep in the Maofeng Mountain in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, a small rehabilitation center has become the home sweet home to over 30 leprosy survivors.

Leprosy, a chronic infectious disease that typically leads to permanent damage such as skin lesions and physical deformities, once brought profound suffering to humanity worldwide.

Guangdong used to be the center with a high leprosy prevalence in China. As the disease was infectious and there were no effective medicines at that time, China adopted centralized isolation and treatment for the patients in remote locations, according to Ling Hanyi, who's in charge of the rehabilitation center, which was once a major treatment venue for leprosy patients.

"At its peak, hundreds of leprosy patients were admitted here," Ling said.

Working on leprosy prevention and treatment here for 36 years, Ling has witnessed the decline of leprosy cases across the country. Today, China has essentially eliminated leprosy, and the disease is in a low-prevalence state.

In the 1980s, China began to promote home-based rehabilitation for people affected by the disease. However, due to various reasons such as disability caused by the disease, loss of contact with family members and the long-term recovery process, some leprosy convalescents chose to stay in rehabilitation centers.

In Ling's rehabilitation center, there are 31 elderly convalescents, with an average age of 78 and the oldest being 99. Most of them suffer physical disabilities.

They did not easily give up on themselves, but established a vegetable garden in the rehabilitation center, persevering in watering and fertilizing. They have a harvest every year, Ling said. "I accept the vegetables they harvest, which could help them feel accepted and needed."

In recent years, the rehabilitation center has also undergone renovations, including improvements to the sewage treatment and water supply system. A canteen for the elderly has also been established and caregivers hired to continuously enhance the lives of the convalescents.

"Only those who have experienced leprosy know its pain," said 84-year-old convalescent surnamed Wen. He noted that in the past, there were misunderstandings and discrimination against leprosy patients, but the young people are no longer afraid of leprosy now.

"Although they are growing older, they have never been forgotten. With the support of the government, leprosy convalescents here receive free board and lodging, and basic medical care is provided. We always do our best to take care of them," Ling added.

A nurse measures blood pressure for a leprosy convalescent at the rehabilitation center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)