Chinese researchers invent new nerve electrode for stroke treatment

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A group of Chinese researchers recently developed a new type of implantable hydrogel nerve electrode to improve the recovery of mice after suffering strokes, shedding light on stroke treatment using brain-computer interface technology.

Stroke is one of the main causes of hemiplegia and motor disability. Emerging brain-computer interface technology is expected to achieve regulation of neuron firing behavior, synaptic function and the brain nerve circuit, while promoting the recovery of damaged brain neurons and nerve circuits.

The research team, led by Zhang Qiang with the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, developed a new type of implantable hydrogel nerve electrode, which can obtain brain nerve information in situ and regulate brain nerves at the single-cell level.

The team monitored brain nerve information for eight consecutive weeks and used photogenetic nerve regulation technology to regulate both neural circuits in the brain and limb responses. The regulation of injured neurons in brain areas of mice damaged by strokes can effectively reduce the brain tissue infarct area and promote the recovery of motor functions.

This technology has made progress in terms of nerve sensing electrode design, nerve signal monitoring, nerve regulation, and stroke treatment, while it also has application value in obtaining brain nerve information and treating brain dysfunction, according to Zhang.

The study was published in the journal Advanced Materials.

