China urges enhanced medical care for children's respiratory diseases

Xinhua) 11:11, December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission of China has issued a circular urging maternal and child care institutions to increase the resources for diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases in children.

The document was released against the backdrop of increasing cases of respiratory diseases among children in some regions of China, as autumn and winter are the peak season for children to contract such diseases.

Maternal and child care institutions should enhance their pediatric clinical services through various means, such as extending outpatient office hours, increasing the number of consulting rooms, and launching extra outpatient services during nights and weekends, according to the circular.

It urged these institutions to offer "internet plus" services to enhance the convenience of medical services for children, optimize the procedures for emergency treatment, and separate the flow of children with respiratory diseases from other patients to prevent clustering and cross-infections.

The circular also called on local health authorities to timely publicize relevant information including the list of maternal and child care institutions with pediatric services, and lay out emergency and coordination plans for medical resources within their regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)