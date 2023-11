In pics: Qimen Institute of Snakebite in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 11:01, November 27, 2023

Ni Yongsong (R), head of Qimen Institute of Snakebite, and a staff member talk about medicinal materials for treating snakebite at the institute in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Qimen Institute of Snakebite was founded in 1965. It was the first scientific research institution integrating snakebite research, treatment and medicine production in China, and also one of the largest snakebite treatment bases in Asia. Its original Qimen snakebite therapy cured many snakebite patients.

In 2021, the Qimen snakebite therapy was listed in the fifth batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage.

A staff member takes a poisonous snake for research at Qimen Institute of Snakebite in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A staff member conducts research on snake venom at Qimen Institute of Snakebite in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Staff members take the venom from a poisonous snake for research at Qimen Institute of Snakebite in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A staff member spreads ointment on the hand of a snakebite victim at Qimen Institute of Snakebite in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a view of Qimen Institute of Snakebite in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

