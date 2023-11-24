We Are China

Village hidden in morning mist

Ecns.cn) 15:50, November 24, 2023

Houses and colorful trees hidden in early winter mist create an atmospheric scene in Yuexi County of Anqing City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Kejian)

