Village views in E China's Anhui
A cat is seen at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
People visit Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village during sunrise in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
People visit Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a night view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
Students paint from life at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
People visit Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
