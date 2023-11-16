We Are China

Village views in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 15:14, November 16, 2023

A cat is seen at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People visit Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

This photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village during sunrise in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People visit Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a night view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Students paint from life at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a view at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a view at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Xian Jiangnan)