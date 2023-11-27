China increases supply of internet-based medical services: health official

Xinhua) 15:10, November 27, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has promoted online diagnosis and treatment to meet the needs of patients, leveraging internet hospital platforms to set up channels for fever clinics and pediatric treatments, according to a health official on Sunday.

Online prescription services are provided, and patients can receive medications at home for free, said Ying Xumin, deputy director of the Hangzhou Municipal Health Commission, adding that online treatment can help reduce the chances of cross-infections and patient wait times in hospitals.

Ying said that people can also check information about fever clinics through online platforms, including the remaining number of people in the queue, and choose a nearby medical institution for treatment.

The application of such digital technology is also conducive to improving the efficiency of patient transfer to a higher-level hospital, he added.

