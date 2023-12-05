Australian, Chinese researchers make breakthrough with superior surgical implants

Xinhua) 14:01, December 05, 2023

CANBERRA, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Australian and Chinese researchers have made a breakthrough in delivering superior knee and hip replacements.

In a study published on Tuesday, researchers from Flinders University in South Australia and the Shandong First Medical University revealed that their new orthopedic implant technology has a stronger ability to ward off infection and stimulate bone growth post-surgery.

The technology consists of Silver-Gallium (Ag-Ga) nano-amalgamated particles that are applied to the surface of medical devices where it ensures the slow release of silver and gallium ions.

During animal testing, the technology exhibited strong antimicrobial properties against bacterial strains, the study said.

Krasimir Vasilev, senior author of the study and director of the Biomedical Nanoengineering Laboratory at the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University, said in a media release that the breakthrough could address an urgent need to reduce implant-associated infections.

"The new material could be easily and controllably applied by spray-casting on many medical devices to protect them against infection, and also provide anti-inflammatory effect and stimulate bone growth," he said.

"Our latest testing indicates this combination of antibacterial protection and tissue integration properties can benefit many devices in the orthopedic, trauma, and also dental areas."

According to the researchers, infection rates after orthopedic surgery range between 2 and 10 percent in developed countries and up to 15 percent in the developing world.

In addition to implantable devices, Vi-Khanh Truong from the Biomedical Nanoengineering Laboratory at Flinders University said the technology could also be applied to catheters and wound dressings.

