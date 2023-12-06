China moves to improve grassroots access to basic medical services

Xinhua) 08:40, December 06, 2023

Medical workers from east China's Zhejiang Province give free consultation in Wensu County, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua)

CHONGQING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people now enjoy more accessible and convenient basic medical and health care services at primary level medical institutions, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Since the issuance of a slew of measures to improve medical services at the grassroots level in August this year, local authorities have brought forth new ideas to ensure medical services at the community level in light of their actual conditions, the NHC said at a press conference.

For example, primary-level health care institutions in Shandong Province offer weekend vaccinations and extended outpatient services to local residents. Meanwhile, diagnosis and treatment services for children have been increased on weekends at some community health service centers in Beijing in response to the recent high number of children with respiratory diseases.

Efforts are also being made to strengthen the role of community medical institutions in managing chronic disease among residents, and to encourage more experienced doctors to practice at the primary level, according to the NHC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)