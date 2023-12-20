China boosts medical care for elderly at TCM hospitals
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out measures to boost medical services for the elderly at traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospitals across the country, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine said on Tuesday.
TCM hospitals are required to establish geriatric departments based on the size of the elderly population in the locality and their demand for TCM services, according to a circular issued by the administration.
Geriatric departments at secondary and higher-level TCM hospitals should be equipped with no less than 20 and 30 beds, respectively, it says.
The circular urges efforts to give full play to the advantages of TCM, improve the comprehensive diagnosis and treatment capacity, and optimize the process of medical services for elderly patients.
The circular also underlines efforts in fields such as personnel development, research on TCM in geriatric disease prevention and control, and lifecycle health management.
