China to enhance personnel supply to primary-level TCM clinics

Xinhua) 11:26, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Multiple authorities have jointly released a circular to enhance the supply of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) personnel to TCM clinics affiliated to urban and rural medical centers at the primary level, said the National Administration of TCM on Monday.

The circular urges increasing the supply of TCM personnel and providing additional assistance with personnel management and setup of primary-level TCM clinics.

The circular also describes plans to construct and strengthen a mechanism through which county-level TCM practitioners provide on-site services at primary-level TCM clinics regularly.

More advantageous conditions should be created for the promotion of TCM personnel who have served at the primary level for a long time, according to the circular.

