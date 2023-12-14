Trending in China | Traditional Chinese medicine made from watermelon

(People's Daily App) 15:36, December 14, 2023

Watermelon frost, or Xigua Shuang, is prescribed in traditional Chinese medicine to relieve ulcers, sore throats, toothaches, minor burns and cuts. Its primary active ingredient is extracted from watermelon. First, a cavity is dug out, which is packed with mirabilite, also known as Glauber’s salt. The watermelon is then covered. After a few days, “frost” appears on the skin. Check out the video for more details.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

