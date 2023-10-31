Young Chinese embrace combining medicinal herbs with modern cuisine

The fusion of traditional medicinal herbs and modern delicacies is a growing trend in China, reflecting the younger generation's inclination towards wellness and indulgence.

Ice creams infused with medicinal herbs captured significant attention at the 54th Zhangshu National TCM Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair held recently in Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province.

"Flavors like Huangjing (a traditional Chinese medicinal herb), wolfberry, and licorice taste incredible! These ice creams not only delight my palate but also align with my generation's health and wellness preferences," said Li Xiao, born post-2000.

Data shows China's health and wellness market has surpassed 1 trillion yuan ($136.66 billion). Young consumers, aged 18 to 35, comprise 83.7 percent of the market.

Recently, "punk wellness" has emerged as a trend where young individuals adopt a lifestyle that balances enjoyment and well-being.

A man makes coffee infused with medicinal herbs at a TCM promotion event in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo/Changjiang Daily)

This contemporary take on wellness has seen more young people visiting traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospitals and pharmacies.

The "medicinal herbs+" concept has turned the traditionally bitter taste of beneficial medicines into delightful creations.

For instance, a hospital in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is turning Chinese medicinal herbs into milk tea, pastries, and lollipops.

"For less than 20 yuan, one can buy a week's supply of sour plum soup that's additive-free, healthy, and clean," said a staff member from a TCM pharmacy in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

At the Zhangshu trade fair, there were long queues for a pharmaceutical company's pop-up store selling coffee infused with Chinese medicinal herbs such as ginseng, wolfberry, tangerine peel, and honeysuckle.

"We've launched five popsicle products that combine medicine and food, such as the licorice popsicle, which leverages the immune-boosting properties of licorice, known as the king of herbs," said Cao Xiaobin, a representative of a participating company. He expressed surprise at the unexpected popularity of these products.

"Medicinal herbs+" refers to combining medicinal herbs with popular foods that young people love. The idea that "medicine and food share the same source," which has deep roots in China's history, now offers boundless possibilities for innovation.

