Practitioners showcase TCM processing techniques at trade fair in east China's Jiangxi
Medicine practitioners process various types of TCM during a TCM processing technique exhibition held at the 54th Zhangshu National TCM Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair in Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Oct. 19, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)
The 54th Zhangshu National TCM Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair was held in Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Oct. 19. One of the highlights of the event was an exhibition showcasing impressive TCM processing techniques.
"I have been engaged in TCM processing for 27 years. The local TCM processing techniques are a valuable legacy and a renowned brand that we must preserve," said Zhang Xiaobo, a veteran medicine practitioner in Zhangshu city.
A total of 12 medicine practitioners participated in the exhibition, showcasing 12 TCM processing techniques, including washing, moistening, cutting, slicing, grinding and other methods, leaving the audience amazed.
In recent years, Zhangshu city has made great efforts to inherit TCM processing techniques. The local government conducts annual assessments to identify skilled practitioners.
Experienced medicine practitioners receive a monthly subsidy of 1,800 yuan ($246), while apprentices get 1,200 yuan. These policies have allocated over 30 million yuan as rewards and subsidies, greatly motivating local medicine practitioners.
Photos
Related Stories
- International students from BRI partner countries experience TCM culture in Shandong
- Meet the Malian doctor breaking barriers in traditional Chinese medicine
- Malian doctor boosts China-Africa ties through TCM
- China-Cambodia traditional Chinese medicine center inaugurated in Phnom Penh
- Chinese medical team provides free TCM healthcare in Myanmar
- Chinese herbal medicine benefits from sci-tech innovation
- Int'l students enjoy studying medicine in NW China's Xinjiang
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.