Practitioners showcase TCM processing techniques at trade fair in east China's Jiangxi

October 23, 2023

Medicine practitioners process various types of TCM during a TCM processing technique exhibition held at the 54th Zhangshu National TCM Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair in Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Oct. 19, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

The 54th Zhangshu National TCM Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair was held in Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Oct. 19. One of the highlights of the event was an exhibition showcasing impressive TCM processing techniques.

"I have been engaged in TCM processing for 27 years. The local TCM processing techniques are a valuable legacy and a renowned brand that we must preserve," said Zhang Xiaobo, a veteran medicine practitioner in Zhangshu city.

A total of 12 medicine practitioners participated in the exhibition, showcasing 12 TCM processing techniques, including washing, moistening, cutting, slicing, grinding and other methods, leaving the audience amazed.

In recent years, Zhangshu city has made great efforts to inherit TCM processing techniques. The local government conducts annual assessments to identify skilled practitioners.

Experienced medicine practitioners receive a monthly subsidy of 1,800 yuan ($246), while apprentices get 1,200 yuan. These policies have allocated over 30 million yuan as rewards and subsidies, greatly motivating local medicine practitioners.

