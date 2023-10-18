Meet the Malian doctor breaking barriers in traditional Chinese medicine

October 18, 2023

Diarra Boubacar, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner from Mali, Africa, was the first foreign doctor in China to obtain a doctoral degree in TCM.

Boubacar has served in several TCM hospitals in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, and has provided medical services in the rural regions of Yunnan Province. Over a decade, he has voluntarily trained over 3,000 rural doctors.

Photo shows Diarra Boubacar, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctor from Mali, Africa. (Photo/Tao Ke)

"In the process of growing up, you may face challenges that go unnoticed. However, do not fear these obstacles; instead, strive to conquer them. I believe that through unwavering diligence, you will radiate brilliance akin to gold," said Boubacar.

"I have been a 'top student' since childhood, never falling out of the top three in exams. However, when I came to China to study TCM, I failed my first mid-term exam," Boubacar said.

With only a year and a half of studying Chinese, Boubacar began his TCM journey in Guangdong Province, in southern China. Here, he grappled with various challenges, like difficulty understanding his instructors and deciphering ancient medical texts.

Attending classes was challenging for him during this time as the language barrier hindered his understanding. Some people advised him to give up if he couldn't grasp the material.

Yet, Boubacar, brimming with youthful determination, ardently enhanced his Chinese language proficiency by frequently consulting dictionaries and watching Chinese television. His steadfastness was rewarded when he became the first foreign doctor to earn a doctoral degree in TCM.

After becoming a TCM doctor, Boubacar faced numerous challenges. Initially, no patients sought his expertise simply because he was a foreigner. The first patient he did have promptly left his consultation room, asking the receptionist why they had a foreign TCM doctor. Boubacar attempted to reassure the patient by promising, "If there is no effect, I won't charge a penny."

Through his exceptional skills, Boubacar slowly earned the respect and trust of others. While pursuing further studies, he visited remote mountainous areas in the Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. Witnessing the locals' challenging living conditions and limited access to healthcare, his innate commitment as a doctor compelled him to deeply involve himself in charity work.

He joined Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organization, and committed himself to offering clinical services and participating in charitable endeavors in Sichuan, Yunnan, and other regions. In 2012, his significant contributions were recognized with the China Charity Award.

"I want to inspire young people through my own journey, encouraging them not to fear difficulties," shared Boubacar. "It is crucial to actively pursue knowledge and skills to equip oneself. Although challenges and lack of recognition may arise, with unwavering dedication and hard work, the desired outcomes will eventually manifest," he added.

