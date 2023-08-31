Traditional Chinese medicine brings healing to world

08:14, August 31, 2023 By Geza Molnar, Chen Hao ( Xinhua

BUDAPEST, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Ancient Chinese healing methods have been spreading along the Silk Road for over two millennia, but the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has further boosted the internationalization of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, the BRI, which aims to better connect the world and expand common prosperity, has brought the healing powers of TCM to more countries and regions, bridging different cultures and promoting international cooperation.

In Budapest, the Qihuang Traditional Chinese Medicine Center of Hungary (Qihuang Center) provides a beacon of hope for patients seeking relief from various health issues. One such patient is Jozsef Frenyo, a 78-year-old retired teacher who suffers from hearing impairment due to an inflammation of the middle ear five years ago. Since then, he had to use a hearing aid -- until he visited the Qihuang Center two months ago when a "miracle" unfolded.

Chen Zhen (L), president of the Qihuang Traditional Chinese Medicine Center of Hungary, diagnoses Jozsef Frenyo at the center in Budapest, Hungary, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

"I am very grateful to the doctors at the center," Jozsef said. "They have given me my hearing back, and I am now able to communicate with others normally."

After receiving more than 10 acupuncture treatments from TCM expert Zhang Haifang, from northwest China's Gansu Province, Jozsef's hearing improved remarkably. He no longer needs the hearing aid.

"The Hungarian doctors had told me that due to my age, they couldn't do anything to help me," Jozsef said. However, the alternative Chinese method was highly effective.

The center has also helped Jozsef's son, Csaba Frenyo, who has been struggling with obesity-related health issues. A combination of acupuncture and herbal medicine treatments helped him slash nine kilograms within a month, alleviating his back and knee pains.

Traditional Chinese medicine expert Zhang Haifang performs Chinese acupuncture treatment to a patient at the Qihuang Traditional Chinese Medicine Center of Hungary in Budapest, Hungary, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The holistic approach of TCM "cured the cause, not just the symptom," said Jozsef.

Qihuang Center was jointly established in 2016 by the Hungarian Oriental Herbs Group and the Gansu Provincial Health Commission. In September 2022, the center was given "Value and Quality Award," a state prize authorized by the Hungarian Parliament and the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office.

"The center is popular in Hungary," said Zhang, who has treated several hundred Hungarian patients since she came to the center in January.

With more TCM doctors like Zhang going abroad to practice, the benefits of the ancient Chinese medical system are better known to people around the world.

A doctor diagnoses a patient at the Qihuang Traditional Chinese Medicine Center of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

Gansu Province has taken the lead in spreading TCM wisdom in the Belt and Road cooperation. Under the province's initiative, 16 overseas TMC centers have been established in 12 countries, including Hungary, Belarus and Thailand.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world, TCM became an invaluable method in the fight against the virus.

Qihuang Center in Hungary adapted rapidly to the circumstances of the pandemic, moving its consultations online and providing contactless medicine delivery.

Chen Zhen (R), president of the Qihuang Traditional Chinese Medicine Center of Hungary, discusses with expert Zhang Haifang at the center in Budapest, Hungary, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The center's president Chen Zhen said that TCM was more accepted by Hungarians after they had seen it playing an important role in fighting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Hungarian sinologist Majer Zsuzsanna said that TCM can also play an important role in alleviating pain and combating post-COVID symptoms, which are often hard to treat with traditional Western medicines.

