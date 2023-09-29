Chinese medical team provides free TCM healthcare in Myanmar

Local residents consult Chinese doctors at a temporary clinic in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 28, 2023. A team of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners from China on Thursday provided free medical services to people in Myanmar's largest city Yangon. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A team of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners from China on Thursday provided free medical services to people in Myanmar's largest city Yangon.

With the support of the Fujian General Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, the Returned Overseas Chinese Federation of Fujian Province set up a temporary clinic in Yangon.

The team of five TCM doctors aided by medical staff provided diagnosis and treatment to about 300 local residents during their clinic's operation.

"Our purpose is to take care of overseas Chinese people and to promote the essence of traditional Chinese medicine," Zhang Yao, a member of the federation, told Xinhua.

The federation annually assembles TCM professionals and dispatches them to foreign countries for charity clinics, she said. Myanmar is the third country that they visited in this program, following their previous endeavors in Laos and Sri Lanka.

Liu Guoguang, a Yangon resident who came to see TCM doctor for his gastrointestinal disease at the temporary clinic, said, "This program is very good. I am grateful to China and hope to have many medical activities like this in the future."

Chen Jie, chief physician of the Rehabilitation Department of Fujian Provincial Hospital and a member of the Chinese TCM team, said that this was his second visit to Myanmar for a charity clinic. He also noted a significant increase in the number of patients seeking TCM services this time, mostly with back pain.

A patient receives acupuncture treatment at a temporary clinic in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 28, 2023. A team of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners from China on Thursday provided free medical services to people in Myanmar's largest city Yangon. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

