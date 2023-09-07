A glimpse into global clamor for traditional Chinese medicine at CIFTIS

Displays of traditional practices and novel products, equipment, and applications of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) have drawn great attention at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing, capital of China, from Sept. 2 to 6.

At the exhibition area of healthcare services of the 2023 CIFTIS at Shougang Park in Beijing, visitors marveled at new developments in TCM in the era of digital and intelligent technologies after seeing and trying a wide array of products, services, and equipment of TCM, such as beverages with medicinal herbs, traditional medicine of the Yao ethnic group, tabletop pulse detector, intelligent bronze acupuncture statue, and medical robots.

Covering an area of 7,700 square meters, the exhibition area of healthcare services at the 2023 CIFTIS housed exhibits from 108 enterprises and institutions across such fields as public health services, biomedical innovation, digital and intelligent healthcare, smart health and elderly care, and traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals.

During the fair, a slew of interactive activities, including science popularization, the promotion of achievements, expert consultations, digital health service experiences, and demonstrations of techniques, offered visitors diverse ways to engage with TCM.

