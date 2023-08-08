Traditional Chinese medicine culture gains popularity at FISU Games

People's Daily Online) 16:31, August 08, 2023

A visitor experiences a Chinese therapeutic massage at the traditional Chinese medicine culture area in the Main Media Center for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Hongjiang)

The culture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is resonating with attendees at the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. A special TCM culture area in the Main Media Center has become a hub for young people from both China and other countries interested in exploring this ancient practice.

"We mainly promote TCM culture by displaying TCM elements such as TCM-themed backdrops, samples, 3D paintings made from acupuncture tools, and herbal sachets," explained Deng Hongyuan, a staff member at the TCM culture area.

Interactive activities are also part of the draw, with demonstrations and lessons in Baduanjin — a form of gentle exercise that is a part of TCM culture. Similar to Taijiquan and other TCM therapies, Baduanjin has become a hit for its health benefits and accessibility. "It's easy to learn and practice," Deng said.

Guests at the traditional Chinese medicine culture area in the Main Media Center for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Zhao Xiaohong)

Visitors to the TCM culture area are treated to live demonstrations of therapeutic massages, Taijiquan, and Wuqinxi, a set of exercises inspired by the movements of five animals. Ancient Chinese medical books, TCM equipment, and medicinal materials unique to Sichuan are also on display.

"Foreign guests particularly enjoy experiencing Chinese therapeutic massages. They are highly appreciative of our massage services. They often ask if they can have this experience every day," Deng noted.

Among the most popular attractions in the TCM culture area are an acupuncture model for teaching and practicing purposes and Chinese therapeutic massage services.

"TCM culture is an important part of traditional Chinese culture. Through the Chengdu Universiade, we hope to enable more people to learn about TCM culture and broaden its reach," Deng concluded.

A staff member teaches visitors to do Baduanjin, a form of gentle fitness and a part of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture, at the TCM culture area in the Main Media Center for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Hongjiang)

A visitor experiences a Chinese therapeutic massage at the traditional Chinese medicine culture area in the Main Media Center for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Zhao Xiaohong)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)