Embracing allure of TCM at FISU Games Village

August 04, 2023

Aug. 2, 2023.

CHENGDU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- From pulse diagnosis to rehabilitation services, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) specialists are taking every measure to ensure athletes are in tip-top shape at the FISU Games Village, which is housing those participating in the ongoing 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Village's TCM culture area has been warmly welcoming delegations of foreign friends from various nations.

Exploring ancient Chinese medical books and undergoing pulse diagnosis and rehabilitation services, athletes are able to immerse themselves in the wisdom of China's ancient healing practices.

Hungarian athlete Anna Poltz tried out pulse diagnosis in the TCM area, seeking advice from a TCM doctor regarding her issues with diarrhea and shoulder and waist pains.

The doctor advised Poltz to steer clear of cold foods and apply hot compresses to her stomach when she is menstruating, noting that her diet may have caused her discomforts.

"It's really interesting," Poltz said, adding that she didn't understand why the doctor was doing certain things during pulse diagnosis. "I was like 'OK, is it gonna help me?'"

"It's different (from) European culture and European medicine. But I believe in it -- Asian medicine. I know it's really good," she said.

The athletes can also examine traditional Chinese medicine items, handpick different Chinese herbal remedies, and even create their own herbal sachets.

To promote TCM culture, the Chengdu Health Commission has tasked local animator Liu Hu with spearheading the creation of a cartoon animation focused on TCM and starring Rongbao, the mascot of this year's FISU World University Games.

The animation features lively cartoon characters and seamlessly incorporates the ancient wisdom of TCM. Through captivating visuals, it offers young college and university students from around the world an opportunity to delve into the realm of herbal medicine, acupuncture, massage, cupping and other aspects of TCM.

To aid athletes' recovery and overall well-being, the Village's medical center has also invited about 20 professional doctors specializing in orthopedic sports medicine to the Games. Athletes can avail of TCM rehabilitation services such as massage, acupuncture and cupping.

Bangladeshi athlete Rayhan Mohammad Jahir is experiencing China for the first time and has become a regular beneficiary of these services.

"I feel some pain in my hamstring and my calf muscle, so I come (to the) medical center," he said, noting that he felt better afterward as the doctors had given him some massage and rehabilitation exercises to practice.

"We offer a range of traditional Chinese massage services, with a particular emphasis on the time-honored traumatology techniques passed down through generations," said Liu Xihui, attending TCM doctor at Sichuan Province Orthopaedic Hospital's department of sports medicine.

"Additionally, we utilize classic acupoints to enhance the therapeutic experience. For athletes, we provide specialized cupping treatments, along with conventional acupuncture and some traditional techniques in osteopathy and other areas," she said.

Aug. 2, 2023.

