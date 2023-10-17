Malian doctor boosts China-Africa ties through TCM

People's Daily Online) 17:40, October 17, 2023

Diarra Boubacar, born in Mali in 1964, is a doctor specializing in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He arrived in China in 1984 to pursue his studies and subsequently earned a doctorate in TCM. Over the years, Boubacar has traveled extensively in remote mountainous regions of Yunnan and Sichuan in southwest China, offering medical assistance to local villagers.

“I love China and its people,” he said, “I am committed to continuing my medical journey and further promoting TCM culture.”

