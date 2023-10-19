International students from BRI partner countries experience TCM culture in Shandong

Xinhua) 11:19, October 19, 2023

An Iranian student (1st L) from the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology learns to weigh materials of traditional Chinese medicine at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital of the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2023. The hospital, in cooperation with the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology, invited international students from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to experience the charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A Turkmen student from the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology experiences a traditional Chinese medicine cupping therapy at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital of the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2023. The hospital, in cooperation with the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology, invited international students from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to experience the charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

International students from the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology learn Baduanjin, a martial art for fitness purposes, at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital of the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2023. The hospital, in cooperation with the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology, invited international students from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to experience the charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

International students from the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology learn about traditional Chinese medicine sachets at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital of the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2023. The hospital, in cooperation with the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology, invited international students from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to experience the charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A Slovak student from the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology experiences a traditional Chinese medicine therapy on ears at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital of the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2023. The hospital, in cooperation with the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology, invited international students from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to experience the charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

