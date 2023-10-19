Home>>
Xi says willing to work with UN to promote Belt and Road cooperation, world peace, development
(Xinhua) 10:45, October 19, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China is willing to work with the United Nations (UN) to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to contribute to world peace and development.
In his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Xi said a review of the past decade of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) shows that a lot of constructive work has been accomplished, and the BRI has demonstrated vitality and dynamism.
