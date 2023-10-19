BRI promotes development in developing countries, says Indonesian president
Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has promoted development in developing countries, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday.
"I would like to thank the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping for their contributions to developing countries through the BRI. I hope the synergy of BRI in infrastructure development can always be strengthened," said Widodo at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing.
The Indonesian president also called on all partner countries to collectively make the BRI stronger and more impactful.
During his speech, Widodo mentioned Indonesia's newly-launched and operated Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, a flagship project under the scheme of the BRI. Going forward, he said, Indonesia planned to further the development of its new capital city project together with the energy transition and downstream industries.
Widodo added that the sustainability of BRI projects must be made for long-term purposes and should be able to strengthen the economic foundation of partner countries.
"Let's move forward persistently together to promote economic development and realize people's welfare," Widodo said.
