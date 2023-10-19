Xinhua issues research report on Belt and Road development studies

Xinhua) 09:22, October 19, 2023

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, speaks at the Thematic Forum on Think Tank Exchange of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua Institute released a research report on Belt and Road development studies during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on Wednesday.

The report, titled "The Belt and Road Development Studies -- A Synergy Approach to Global Development," was unveiled by Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, at a thematic forum on think tank exchanges.

The report comprises six parts, including the brief history, theoretical logic and global significance of Belt and Road development studies, among others. It provides academic analysis, summaries and elucidations of the new practical experience and theoretical inspiration delivered by the practices of Belt and Road cooperation concerning global development and governance.

Addressing the forum, Fu said that President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation laid out a blueprint for advancing the joint building of the Belt and Road into a new phase of high-quality development.

Xi's speech also provided important guidance for furthering exchanges and cooperation among Belt and Road think tanks, Fu said.

Fu noted that the report is Xinhua Institute's latest result in conducting Belt and Road studies. He said that Xinhua News Agency is willing to cooperate with think tanks worldwide in conducting relevant research, and help develop the Belt and Road into a broad path to common prosperity, lasting security, and mutual learning and interaction of civilizations.

It was noted in the report that Belt and Road development studies is a theory of international cooperation that is based on basic concepts and practical experience of high-quality cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and aims to promote common development worldwide.

The full report was published globally through various platforms including websites, journals and social media in both the Chinese and English languages.

Xinhua Institute is the only media-based think tank among China's national high-end think tanks. It has produced a series of influential studies on major domestic and international issues.

