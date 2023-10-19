Chinese premier holds talks with Thai PM

Xinhua) 09:14, October 19, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Srettha Thavisin is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and paying an official visit to the country. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday held talks with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and paying an official visit to the country.

Li said China stands ready to work with Thailand to adhere to good-neighborliness and friendship and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

Focusing on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Li said China will advance cooperation with Thailand across the board and bring China-Thailand cooperation to new heights.

China will further facilitate two-way trade and investment and strengthen cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, new energy vehicles, clean energy, and 5G with Thailand, the premier said.

Li said China is willing to cooperate with Thailand in fighting online gambling, telecom fraud, repatriating corrupt fugitives, and recovering criminals' illegal proceeds.

Srettha said Thailand is ready to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and deepen cooperation with China in trade, investment, railway, tourism, and other areas to advance bilateral ties to a higher level.

After the talks, Li and Srettha witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as Belt and Road cooperation, foreign affairs, the digital economy, customs, film, and culture.

