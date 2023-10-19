China's BRI cooperation based on action, says Argentine president

Xinhua) 10:02, October 19, 2023

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez addresses the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- "They are not just talking, but actually taking action," said Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday, referring to the Belt and Road cooperation between Argentina and China.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Fernandez said Argentina supports Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposals of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

"For us (who) respect multilateralism, the initiative (Belt and Road Initiative) showcases a mechanism for inter-country relations that does not compete with existing regional structures, but aligns with them and leverages their advantages," he said.

In his speech, Fernandez specifically mentioned the mutual support between the peoples of China and Argentina.

He thanked China for helping Argentina with anti-epidemic materials and vaccines since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and for support when Argentina experienced a century-long drought and financial difficulties.

Regarding cooperation, Fernandez mentioned that China is participating in Argentina's energy transformation by funding and constructing hydropower stations, wind farms, and photovoltaic parks.

The dam complex built in Patagonia, Argentina, represents an investment of nearly 5 billion U.S. dollars. This is a project that generates clean and renewable energy, which will mean a significant improvement in Argentina's energy matrix.

The Argentine president also expressed his optimism about strengthening cooperation with China to enhance the value-added processing of Argentina's lithium resources, thereby bolstering Argentina's export capabilities, enriching its production profile, and, notably, promoting the creation of quality, high-paying employment opportunities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)