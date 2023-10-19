BRI gives rise to Belt and Road Development Studies: report

Xinhua) 10:00, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A report released by the Xinhua Institute on Wednesday argues that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has given rise to a genre of more inclusive and effective development science -- the Belt and Road Development Studies.

The report, titled "The Belt and Road Development Studies -- A Synergy Approach to Global Development," was released at a thematic forum on think tank exchange during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

According to the report, over the past 10 years, more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have joined the BRI and signed more than 200 cooperation documents. The BRI has been included in documents of the United Nations, the G20, APEC and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The BRI has also become a popular focus of international academic research.

The report seeks to explicate the top-level design of the BRI and review its outcomes in practice. Based on these observations, the report explores the historical, practical and theoretical logic of the BRI's continuous evolution and discusses its global significance for the present and the future.

The report demonstrates that the Belt and Road Development Studies is based on the basic concepts and practical experience of high-quality cooperation within the BRI and aims to promote common development worldwide.

This approach to development, underpinned by "Connection," "Enablement" and "Coordination" (hereafter referred to as "the CEC synergy approach to development"), is the central focus of Belt and Road Development Studies, the report says, adding it aims to address two primary issues of global development -- a lack of robust driving forces and unbalanced development.

The report argues that the CEC synergy is focused on expanding infrastructure, industrial development and the role of government.

The Belt and Road Development Studies is about sharing experiences China has learned from its extensive interaction with the world, the report says, adding that the emphasis is on coordinating and aligning the development goals of various partners to achieve win-win outcomes.

Drawing inspiration from the history of the ancient Silk Road, it advocates that exchanges and mutual learning make civilizations richer, and expands the room for development through openness and cooperation, the report says.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)