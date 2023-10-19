Languages

Xi announces major steps to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

(Ecns.cn) 10:59, October 19, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday announced that China will take eight major steps to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with participating countries.

Xi made the announcement when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.


