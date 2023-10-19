Home>>
Xi announces major steps to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation
(Ecns.cn) 10:59, October 19, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday announced that China will take eight major steps to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with participating countries.
Xi made the announcement when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRI promotes development in developing countries, says Indonesian president
- Interview: BRI drives global connectivity, prosperity, says Thai deputy PM
- China's BRI cooperation based on action, says Argentine president
- Xi says willing to work with UN to promote Belt and Road cooperation, world peace, development
- Sinopec Chongqing SVW exports natural gas technology to Belt and Road partner countries
- BRI serves as efficient platform for building better world, say int'l officials, investors
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.