Sinopec Chongqing SVW exports natural gas technology to Belt and Road partner countries

Xinhua) 10:37, October 19, 2023

A staff member packages acetylene-based products at Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

SVW is set to export in a few days its natural gas-to-acetylene technology to Uzbekistan, a country that boasts abundant natural gas resources but lacks advanced technology for their utilization.

Over the years, SVW has been sending technicians to provide on-site support for projects in Uzbekistan, and to train local talents by sharing valuable management experience with the Uzbek side.

SVW's exports of natural gas-based fine chemical and new material products to Belt and Road partner countries including Uzbekistan have tripled in the past decade.

Staff members load acetylene-based products at Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Staff members check product package at Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows staff members overseeing product loading process at a dock of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows exported products being loaded onto a vessel at a dock of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member checks products in process on the production line of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows the factory compound of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers operate at the production line of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker operates at the production line of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Staff members oversee product loading process at a dock of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)