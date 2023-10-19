Sinopec Chongqing SVW exports natural gas technology to Belt and Road partner countries
A staff member packages acetylene-based products at Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
SVW is set to export in a few days its natural gas-to-acetylene technology to Uzbekistan, a country that boasts abundant natural gas resources but lacks advanced technology for their utilization.
Over the years, SVW has been sending technicians to provide on-site support for projects in Uzbekistan, and to train local talents by sharing valuable management experience with the Uzbek side.
SVW's exports of natural gas-based fine chemical and new material products to Belt and Road partner countries including Uzbekistan have tripled in the past decade.
Staff members load acetylene-based products at Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Staff members check product package at Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows staff members overseeing product loading process at a dock of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows exported products being loaded onto a vessel at a dock of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A staff member checks products in process on the production line of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows the factory compound of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Workers operate at the production line of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A worker operates at the production line of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Staff members oversee product loading process at a dock of Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd in southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRI serves as efficient platform for building better world, say int'l officials, investors
- BRI promotes development in developing countries, says Indonesian president
- China's BRI cooperation based on action, says Argentine president
- BRI gives rise to Belt and Road Development Studies: report
- Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway starts official operation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.