Feature: Traditional Chinese medicine consultation gains popularity in Hungary

09:17, October 30, 2023 By Geza Molnar, Chen Hao ( Xinhua

TCM professionals respond to inquiries of a Hungarian citizen during the 2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation event in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 28, 2023.

In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM.

BUDAPEST, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM.

"Three years ago, I came here, but it was too crowded, and I couldn't get in. So, I arrived early today to stand in line," said Marika Varga, A 65-year-old woman who traveled to the capital from Szekesfehervar in central Hungary to attend the event.

The consultation was co-organized by the Central and Eastern European TCM Association and the Qihuang Traditional Chinese Medicine Center of Hungary (Qihuang Center) as part of the 2023 Hungarian exposition for seniors, the Senior+ Expo.

Seven traditional Chinese medicine experts, along with interpreters, attended to over 500 inquirers and patients during the two-day event, offering diagnosis, prevention, and treatment plans.

More than 2,200 attendees also had the opportunity to savor Chinese herbal tea, further enhancing their TCM experience.

Piroska Molnar, a 63-year-old from the northern Hungarian town of Matrafured, came to the consultation with her husband, who had seen Chen Zhen, the president of the Central and Eastern European TCM Association and head of the Qihuang Center, on television.

Molnar and her husband were in good health, but they sought Chen's advice on disease prevention.

"Because this (TCM) is much more friendly, much more personal and holistic (concentrating on the soul) so it is much more favorable for us," Molnar said after the consultation.

The growing interest in TCM is also evident among healthcare professionals and interpreters like Katalin Hornyak, who said that the TCM booth was the most popular at the expo because it offers a holistic approach to health, unlike Western medicine, which often treats only symptoms.

Hornyak was particularly impressed by the thoroughness and compassion of Chinese doctors. "Chinese doctors are very caring and ask patients about their condition in detail. They work hard to help them solve their problems," she added.

Zhang Haifang, an expert from China's Gansu Province who joined the Qihuang Center in January, said she was surprised by the high turnout. "There's been a constant flow of people here. I've provided health consultations for 30 or 40 patients today," she said.

"The wisdom and health preventive philosophy of traditional Chinese medicine have brought tangible health benefits to the local population and greatly promoted the friendship between the two countries," said Chen, who has organized free TCM consultations in Hungary for 18 years. ■

The 2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation event is held in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 28, 2023.

In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)

Chen Zhen, the president of the Central and Eastern European TCM Association, responds to inquiries of a Hungarian citizen during the 2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation event in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 28, 2023.

In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)

Zhang Haifang (R), a TCM expert checks the pulse of a Hungarian citizen during the 2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation event in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 28, 2023.

In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)

Piroska Molnar (R 2nd), a 63-year-old Hungarian citizen consults TCM experts during the 2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation event in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 28, 2023.

In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)

The 2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation event is held in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 28, 2023.

In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)

A TCM expert (L) responds to inquiries of a Hungarian citizen during the 2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation event in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 28, 2023.

In recent years, Hungary has witnessed a surge in interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as demonstrated by the success of the "2023 World Traditional Chinese Medicine Day Free Consultation."

This event, which was held on Oct. 27 and 28 at the BOK Hall in Budapest, drew a large number of Hungarian citizens eager to experience the benefits of TCM. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)

