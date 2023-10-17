Xi meets Hungarian PM

Xinhua) 13:05, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday in Beijing.

China-Hungary relations have maintained high-level development in recent years, Xi said, adding that Hungary has long been committed to friendly policies toward China and actively supported the Belt and Road cooperation.

"I highly appreciate Prime Minister Orban's attendance at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation for three consecutive times," Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to continue to be good friends and partners with Hungary who trust each other and pursue win-win cooperation, and take the China-Hungary comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels.

Xi stressed China's commitment to promoting a deep synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Hungary's "Opening to the East" policy, and sharing development opportunities and achievements.

The two sides should work for the on-time completion and operation of the Budapest-Belgrade Railway, he said, adding that China is willing to increase imports of high-quality agricultural products from Hungary.

Xi also noted that China stands ready to work with Hungary to continue to lead cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries in the right direction and promote steady and sustained progress in China-Europe relations.

Hungary will firmly support and continue to actively participate in the BRI, Orban said.

Orban said Hungary stays committed to deepening its friendly and cooperative relations with China and will continue to be a trustworthy friend and partner of China in the European Union.

Hungary opposes decoupling, severing supply chains, and the so-called "de-risking," said the prime minister.

Orban noted that Hungary will continue to actively promote cooperation between Central and Eastern European countries with China, and promote the sound and steady growth of Europe-China relations.

