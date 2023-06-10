China-Hungary trade promotion events underway in Budapest

Xinhua) 11:42, June 10, 2023

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Hungary-China Business Meeting and Signing Ceremony took place here on Friday, as part of a series of trade promotion events to boost economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Li Xingqian, director general of the Foreign Trade Department of the Ministry of Commerce of China, said at the business meeting that the trade promotion events are expected to help introduce more high-quality Hungarian products to the Chinese market.

Noting the potential of the Chinese market, Li said Hungarian companies are warmly welcome to participate in trade exhibitions in China such as the China International Import Expo and the China International Consumer Products Expo.

Liu Bo, minister-counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary, said that continuous efforts will be made to enhance economic and trade ties to the benefit of the people of both countries.

Adrienn Gobel, director general of the Department for Export Development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, said that the current business discussions "will further expand this successful collaboration and open new avenues for developing our economic ties."

Organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China, the meeting attracted nearly 100 entrepreneurs and representatives from both countries.

At the meeting, companies from China and Hungary signed multiple trade agreements.

