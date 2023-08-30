Hungary hosts exhibition on Chinese Characters

Judit Gerencser (C), deputy director general of National Szechenyi Library, receives a collection of books from Li Xikui (R), Vice President of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, at the opening ceremony of an exhibition on "Chinese Characters and Civilization" at the National Library of Foreign Literature of Hungary in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 29, 2023. The exhibition was held here on Tuesday, showcasing the art and craft of Chinese script. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on "Chinese Characters and Civilization" was held at the National Library of Foreign Literature of Hungary on Tuesday, showcasing the art and craft of Chinese script.

The exhibition opened with a recital of Hungarian and Chinese poetry by students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Miskolc, their peers from Debrecen and Szeged Universities, and young students from schools in Budapest.

Visitors to the exhibition also got to learn about the history and evolution of Chinese characters, which were carved into bones, wood, or bronze, before being crafted on silk and paper.

Some of these relics - the Chinese Oracle-Bone Inscriptions - were deemed precious enough to earn a spot in UNESCO's exclusive World Heritage catalog.

"We are very pleased that we can give a home to this event and exhibition (...) and that we have created a very fruitful relationship with China and the Chinese people," said Judit Gerencser, deputy director general of National Szechenyi Library.

"Characters are the carriers of civilization, while Chinese characters carry the essence of Chinese civilization," said Li Xikui, Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

He highlighted the literary dialogue between Hungary and China, and how this event epitomized the spirit of cultural exchange that strengthens ties between nations.

"We wanted more Hungarians to understand Chinese culture and fall in love with it. This is our ultimate goal," Li told Xinhua.

The exhibition will last until Sept. 20.

