China's top legislator calls for strengthened cooperation with Hungarian National Assembly

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Márta Mátrai, deputy of the speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Márta Mátrai, deputy of the speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, on Tuesday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that bilateral relations have maintained healthy and stable growth since the two countries established diplomatic ties 74 years ago.

Zhao said that bilateral relations have entered their best period since the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in 2017.

Zhao said the NPC is willing to work with the Hungarian National Assembly to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, provide legal guarantees for the development of bilateral relations, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation on legislative supervision, environmental protection and green development.

Mátrai expressed the hope that exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies would be strengthened to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Hungary and China, saying the Hungarian National Assembly is ready to contribute to enhancing the friendship between the two peoples.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, held talks with Mátrai on the same day.

