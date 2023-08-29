Home>>
New York street interviews on Chinese traditions
(People's Daily App) 15:21, August 29, 2023
New York is one of the most diverse cities in the world, a melting pot of cultures from across the globe. Join us for this episode of 'Global Voices on Chinese Traditions', as we tour the streets of New York City, meeting the locals and finding out what they know about traditional Chinese culture. From food to history, and language, the Big Apple shares its perspective on China.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Overseas Chinese youth embrace richness of traditional Chinese culture
- Digital audiovisual art fuels China's culture, tourism consumption
- China Cultural Center in Malta celebrates 20th anniversary
- Event to promote Chinese Culture held in Dublin
- Authentic China | Mother-of-pearl lacquerware, a symbol of eternity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.