New York street interviews on Chinese traditions

(People's Daily App) 15:21, August 29, 2023

New York is one of the most diverse cities in the world, a melting pot of cultures from across the globe. Join us for this episode of 'Global Voices on Chinese Traditions', as we tour the streets of New York City, meeting the locals and finding out what they know about traditional Chinese culture. From food to history, and language, the Big Apple shares its perspective on China.

(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)