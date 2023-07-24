Authentic China | Mother-of-pearl lacquerware, a symbol of eternity

(People's Daily App) 15:40, July 24, 2023

The combination of lacquer and mother-of-pearl can be traced back thousands of years ago to ancient China. Mother-of-pearl is ground into flakes and inlaid on lacquerware so that the natural authentic color of mother-of-pearl can be kept.

Mother-of-pearl lacquerware symbolizes eternity in Chinese culture.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)