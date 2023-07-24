Home>>
Authentic China | Mother-of-pearl lacquerware, a symbol of eternity
(People's Daily App) 15:40, July 24, 2023
The combination of lacquer and mother-of-pearl can be traced back thousands of years ago to ancient China. Mother-of-pearl is ground into flakes and inlaid on lacquerware so that the natural authentic color of mother-of-pearl can be kept.
Mother-of-pearl lacquerware symbolizes eternity in Chinese culture.
