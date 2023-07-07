Qatar sends 1st group of students to join "Chinese Bridge" summer camp

Xinhua) 14:28, July 07, 2023

DOHA, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The first group of Qatari students taking part in the "Chinese Bridge" summer camp has arrived in China and started their journey to learn Chinese language and experience Chinese culture, the Chinese Embassy in Qatar said on Thursday.

A total of 13 students from the Chinese class of Hamad Bin Khalifa University went to the summer camp at Dalian University of Technology in northeastern China, while another 20 high school students selected by Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education arrived at Beijing Foreign Studies University in the Chinese capital, the embassy said in a statement.

During their stay in China, the Qatari students are expected to gain a deeper understanding of China's development achievements and outstanding traditional Chinese culture through in-depth learning and communication with Chinese teachers and students, visits and investigations, it added.

The event is the latest achievement and highlight of cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Qatar, the embassy noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)