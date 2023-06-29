When a person says 'I am Chinese'
How unusual does Chinese civilization appear to rest of the world? Over the last 5,000 years drastic changes have taken place everywhere, but China has consistently remained at the world's table. Through 5,000 years of continuous tradition, China is more than a country, it is a civilization.
Chinese civilization has five prominent features: consistency, originality, uniformity, inclusivity and a peaceful nature, as summarized by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on cultural inheritance and development.
So when a person says "I am Chinese," they're not just referring to a country but to a civilization stretching from the legendary predynastic emperors Yan and Huang all the way to today and then thousands of generations into the future.
(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Han Xiaomeng, Shan Xin, Xie Runjia and Li Bowen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese cultural elements shine in Europe
- Activities held to celebrate upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou
- Bulgaria to host varieties of Chinese cultural activities this summer
- Int'l competition calls for short videos about China
- First Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength opens in Shenzhen
- Read China through study rooms
- Activities held to commemorate 13th anniversary of signing of agreement on TCS
- "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition held at China Cultural Centre in Singapore
- Feature: Int'l Children's Day celebrated in Budapest with splash of Chinese culture
- New Zealand students compete for Chinese proficiency
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.