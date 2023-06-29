When a person says 'I am Chinese'

June 29, 2023

How unusual does Chinese civilization appear to rest of the world? Over the last 5,000 years drastic changes have taken place everywhere, but China has consistently remained at the world's table. Through 5,000 years of continuous tradition, China is more than a country, it is a civilization.

Chinese civilization has five prominent features: consistency, originality, uniformity, inclusivity and a peaceful nature, as summarized by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on cultural inheritance and development.

So when a person says "I am Chinese," they're not just referring to a country but to a civilization stretching from the legendary predynastic emperors Yan and Huang all the way to today and then thousands of generations into the future.

