Bulgaria to host varieties of Chinese cultural activities this summer

Xinhua) 13:28, June 09, 2023

SOFIA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 20 Chinese cultural events and activities will be held at several venues across Bulgarian between early June and early August, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said here on Thursday.

The series of events to be held under the umbrella title "Summer with Chinese Culture in Bulgaria" aims to further deepen bilateral exchanges, Dong said at a press conference.

Combining tradition with creativity and innovation, these will offer the local public a comprehensive introduction to Chinese culture, Dong said.

The series was kicked off by a masterclass hosted by renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Fei and the screening of his films on Monday through Wednesday. The agenda also includes a dragon boat festival, tea ceremonies and a meeting of Bulgarian and Chinese representatives active in the cultural and creative industries.

The folk dance ensemble of the Beijing Dance Academy is to give several performances across the country. Bulgarian and Chinese performers will exchange dance practices, and dancers will a joint performance under the title "We Talk About Love."

Other activities will include a Chinese Cinema Week, a training session in traditional Chinese Dragon Dance, and an exhibition of Chinese embroidery on silk and paper cutting.

