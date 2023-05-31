Activities held to commemorate 13th anniversary of signing of agreement on TCS

A participant experiences calligraphy during the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) Day event in Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2023. The TCS is a Seoul-based international body for promoting peace and common prosperity among China, Japan and South Korea. Various activities were held on Tuesday by the TCS to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on its establishment. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Children experience calligraphy during the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) Day event in Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2023. The TCS is a Seoul-based international body for promoting peace and common prosperity among China, Japan and South Korea. Various activities were held on Tuesday by the TCS to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on its establishment. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A woman performs during the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) Day event in Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2023. The TCS is a Seoul-based international body for promoting peace and common prosperity among China, Japan and South Korea. Various activities were held on Tuesday by the TCS to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on its establishment. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A woman gives a calligraphy performance during the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) Day event in Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2023. The TCS is a Seoul-based international body for promoting peace and common prosperity among China, Japan and South Korea. Various activities were held on Tuesday by the TCS to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on its establishment. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Performers dance during the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) Day event in Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2023. The TCS is a Seoul-based international body for promoting peace and common prosperity among China, Japan and South Korea. Various activities were held on Tuesday by the TCS to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on its establishment. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

