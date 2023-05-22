Chinese Culture Festival held in Mississauga, Canada

Xinhua) 09:29, May 22, 2023

Children interact with lion dancers during the Chinese Culture Festival in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 20, 2023. Lion dances, operas, traditional wedding shows were displayed at the annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People watch a dance during the Chinese Culture Festival in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 20, 2023. Lion dances, operas, traditional wedding shows were displayed at the annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the Chinese Culture Festival in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 20, 2023. Lion dances, operas, traditional wedding shows were displayed at the annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl looks at an exhibition during the Chinese Culture Festival in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 20, 2023. Lion dances, operas, traditional wedding shows were displayed at the annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)