Feature: Int'l Children's Day celebrated in Budapest with splash of Chinese culture

14:26, May 29, 2023 By Geza Molnar ( Xinhua

BUDAPEST, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Budapest City Park came alive with vibrant colors and joyful laughter as children and families gathered to celebrate International Children's Day here on Sunday.

The park was transformed into a multicultural display, offering a collection of programs and activities for children of all ages.

The event, organized by the International Children's Safety Service (ICSS), aimed to provide high-quality, cultural experiences to those from less privileged backgrounds without charging an entrance fee.

One of the main highlights of the celebration was the Boulevard of Nations, where 22 nations and organizations showcased their unique cultures, traditions, and sports.

The Chinese Embassy in Hungary made a triumphant return to the event this year after the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing with them a taste of Chinese culture.

Their tent stood out, adorned with traditional paper cutting, Chinese knots, red lanterns, and Spring Festival couplets.

Visitors dressed in Chinese folk costumes, capturing memorable moments with giant panda mascot outside the tent.

A small group of Chinese children showcased their talent by dancing on the meadow and stage, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of an ancient Chinese instrument called Chinese zither.

Lion dances added an extra touch of excitement, captivating the attention of passersby who were delighted to capture the vibrant performances on camera.

Panni, an eight-year-old brown-haired girl, expressed her enthusiasm for the artistic makeup program, showcasing her left face embellished with a beautiful flower motif. She couldn't hide her adoration for the pandas. "They are so cute!" she exclaimed with a wide smile.

Boglarka was captivated by the traditional red Chinese costumes worn by one of the hostesses near the Chinese tent. She posed for pictures with her baby girl, Barbara-Flora, and the giant panda mascot. The young mother shared her interest in Eastern television series and documentaries, promising to return next year with her daughter.

Niki, a 35-year-old attendee, smiled as she praised the event for providing children with opportunities to draw, color, and play with dough. Her two boys, the younger one, Zeteny, shyly observed while the older one, Zalan, eagerly shared his love for coloring.

Laszlo Kover, speaker of the Hungarian Parliament also visited the Chinese tent and thanked the Chinese Embassy for participating in the event, and praised the Chinese tent for being very interesting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)