Home>>
"Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition held at China Cultural Centre in Singapore
(Xinhua) 10:03, May 31, 2023
A visitor views paintings of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) during the "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
People visit the "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Visitors view paintings of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) during the "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
People visit the "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Int'l Children's Day celebrated in Budapest with splash of Chinese culture
- New Zealand students compete for Chinese proficiency
- Chinese Culture Festival held in Mississauga, Canada
- Foreign filmmaker learns about traditional Chinese culture in ancient town
- Greeks introduced to Chinese tea culture during Athens event
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.