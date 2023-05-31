"Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition held at China Cultural Centre in Singapore

Xinhua) 10:03, May 31, 2023

A visitor views paintings of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) during the "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People visit the "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Visitors view paintings of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) during the "Reflection of the Golden Age" art exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

