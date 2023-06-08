First Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength opens in Shenzhen
Chen Lai, dean of the Academy of Chinese Learning at Tsinghua University, speaks at the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 7, 2023. The first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength opened Wednesday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Wang Xudong, director of the Palace Museum, speaks at the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 7, 2023. The first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength opened Wednesday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Zhao Tingyang, a researcher at the Institute of Philosophy at the China Academy of Social Sciences, speaks at the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 7, 2023. The first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength opened Wednesday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Zheng Yongnian, a professor with the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) and president of the Institute for International Affairs (Qianhai), speaks at the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 7, 2023. The first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength opened Wednesday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Photos
