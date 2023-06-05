Home>>
Read China through study rooms
(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 05, 2023
What can you see in Chinese study rooms?
In the past, study rooms witnessed the awakening of pioneers and the sparks of thought in modern China.
Nowadays, the change of study rooms saw the development of China, the foundation and confidence of Chinese people's progress, and Chinese culture meeting and mingling with the world.
