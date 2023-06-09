Int'l competition calls for short videos about China
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- An international competition for short-video creators was launched in Beijing Thursday, calling for video clip submissions telling stories about China.
It is the fifth edition of the My China Story International Short-Video Competition, inaugurated by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration in 2018.
Short-video creators are welcome to submit video clips featuring their experience in China. This year's new sections are themed on tours of central China's Henan Province and its capital city of Zhengzhou.
Presenting China to the world from an international perspective will help the international community understand China and enhance friendship between China and other countries, said Yu Tao, vice head of the administration.
Yu said the administration would continue to work with various partners to establish platforms for telling foreign audiences stories about China's culture and development.
The fourth edition of the competition received more than 65,000 entries, and 72 were awarded.
