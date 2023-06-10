Activities held to celebrate upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 11:08, June 10, 2023

Actors perform a Chinese opera on stage during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Exhibitors demonstrate the techniques of making traditional Chinese medicine during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An actor stages a Zhejiang-style Guqin performance during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Intangible cultural heritages and relevant products are exhibited during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Actors perform the Jingshan tea ceremony, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Banshan mud cat figurines are exhibited during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. The Banshan mud cat figurine is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Zhejiang. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Intangible cultural heritages and relevant products are exhibited during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People view a demonstration of traditional Chinese fan making techniques during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Actors perform Linping "Gundeng" (rolling lanterns), an intangible cultural heritage, during an activity marking the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023. A series of activities in celebration of the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day were held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, showcasing 66 Chinese intangible cultural heritages which are inscribed at UNESCO, national, provincial, municipal or district levels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

